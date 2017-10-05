Red Sox-Astros: Eduardo Nunez Leaves Game After Aggravating Knee Injury

The Boston Red Sox — and their fans — were holding their collective breath when utilityman duardo Nunez stepped to the plate against Justin Verlander at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

Then, the worst case scenario happened.

During the first inning of Game 1 of Boston’s American League Divison Series matchup with the Houston Astros, Nunez grounded out to third baseman Alex Bregman. But he barely made it to first base, as the 30-year-old fell to the ground in obvious pain after aggravating his injured right knee. Watch the play in the video below:

MALAS NOTICIAS#MLBxFOX La lesión de Eduardo Nuñez pic.twitter.com/L8MjBdEwFV — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) October 5, 2017

Nunez injured the same knee in August, and missed much of September as he worked his way back to the lineup.

And while nothing’s been made official, it sure doesn’t look like we’ll see him on the field anytime soon.

