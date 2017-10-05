Red Sox-Astros: Jose Altuve Launches Three Homers In Game 1 Of ALDS

Jose Altuve apparently brought his A-game to the American League Division Series.
The Houston Astros second baseman went off against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS, as he launched three solo home runs. What’s most impressive, perhaps, is that two of his bombs came off Red Sox ace left-hander Chris Sale.
Here’s Altuve’s first shot, which came in the first inning:
And here’s the second:
And the third:
Wow.
Here’s the impressive company Altuve joined with his huge performance:
Standing just 5-foot-9, Altuve is the first second baseman to hit multiple homers in a playoff game since 2009.
Furthermore, he’s just the 10th player in MLB history to hit three round-trippers in a single postseason game.
