Red Sox-Astros: Jose Altuve Launches Three Homers In Game 1 Of ALDS

by on Thu, Oct 5, 2017 at 7:11PM
Jose Altuve apparently brought his A-game to the American League Division Series.

The Houston Astros second baseman went off against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS, as he launched three solo home runs. What’s most impressive, perhaps, is that two of his bombs came off Red Sox ace left-hander Chris Sale.

Here’s the impressive company Altuve joined with his huge performance:

Standing just 5-foot-9, Altuve is the first second baseman to hit multiple homers in a playoff game since 2009.

Furthermore, he’s just the 10th player in MLB history to hit three round-trippers in a single postseason game.

