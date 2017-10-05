Red Sox-Astros: Jose Altuve Launches Three Homers In Game 1 Of ALDS

Jose Altuve apparently brought his A-game to the American League Division Series.

The Houston Astros second baseman went off against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS, as he launched three solo home runs. What’s most impressive, perhaps, is that two of his bombs came off Red Sox ace left-hander Chris Sale.

Here’s Altuve’s first shot, which came in the first inning:

And here’s the second:

JOSE ALTUVE! His 2nd homer of the game off Chris Sale gave the @astros the 5-2 lead. via @MLBNetwork pic.twitter.com/lR3g05Qv3Q — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 5, 2017

And the third:

Jose Altuve was put on this Earth to 1st degree murder baseballs pic.twitter.com/akcmvxsiB2 — Ozzie (@OzzieStern) October 5, 2017

Wow.

Here’s the impressive company Altuve joined with his huge performance:

Standing just 5-foot-9, Altuve is the first second baseman to hit multiple homers in a playoff game since 2009.

Furthermore, he’s just the 10th player in MLB history to hit three round-trippers in a single postseason game.

