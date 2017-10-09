Red Sox’s John Farrell Ejected For Arguing This Strike Call In ALDS Game 4

The Boston Red Sox could face some tough decisions in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. But John Farrell won’t be making them.

The Red Sox manager was ejected by home plate umpire Mark Wegner in just the second inning of Monday’s postseason matchup with the Houston Astros at Fenway Park after arguing a called third strike on Dustin Pedroia.

John Farrell has just been ejected from today's game. via @MLBONFOX https://t.co/X0pQejqWhZ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 9, 2017

Pedroia was furious with Wegner after the ump rung him up on a 2-2 slider that appeared to be slightly inside.

John Farrell and the #RedSox aren't the biggest fans of today's strike zone 😳. pic.twitter.com/CvmgXIJoPw — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2017

Here's the GameDay feed of strike 3 to Pedroia. About the same position relative to the outside edge as Bradley's. pic.twitter.com/3sYyaeH14r — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 9, 2017

Farrell came sprinting out to defend his player, though, and ended up getting a quick hook from Wegner after sharing some choice words with the veteran umpire. Pedroia remained in the game.

To add insult to injury, the Red Sox failed to score in the inning despite loading the bases with nobody out. Pedroia’s strikeout represented the second out of the inning, and Xander Bogaerts hit a fly out to right field to end the scoring threat.

Boston bench coach Gary DiSarcina took over for Farrell as the Red Sox’s manager and will have to navigate seven-plus innings in an attempt to keep his team’s season alive.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images