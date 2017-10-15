Rob Gronkowski Scares Tom Brady With Latest Edition Of Gronk Spike

Rob Gronkowski celebrates his touchdowns with ferocity, and Tom Brady knows to stay out of the way.

Brady hit Gronkowski for his second touchdown of the day during the third quarter of the New England Patriots’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday.

After Brady entered the officials’ huddle to make sure the flag on the play wasn’t against the Patriots, he went to celebrate with his tight end.

But as Brady arrived in the end zone, Gronk was winding up for his patented spike, and the Patriots quarterback wanted no part of the thunderous strike, as he ducked away as Gronkowski slammed the ball to the turf.

TOM BRADY LEAN BACK pic.twitter.com/RKAfIIlpe2 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 15, 2017

Another good career move from Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images