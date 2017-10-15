Patriots Vs. Jets Live: Updates, Analysis From Week 6 AFC East Matchup

9:20 a.m.: ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared some discouraging news this morning regarding the health of wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, who currently is on injured reserve.

Mitchell, who is sidelined with a knee injury, is eligible to resume practicing this week, but Reiss reported he is “not close” to being ready to do so.

Linebacker Shea McClellin and defensive tackle Vincent Valentine, meanwhile, have more positive injury outlooks, per Reiss. All three currently are on IR, and only two are allowed to return to the active roster this season.

This isn't the best news re: Malcolm Mitchell's chances of coming off IR soon, via @MikeReiss pic.twitter.com/Ass1vwmwe6 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 15, 2017

Players who begin the season on IR must sit out at least the first eight games. Since the Patriots have a bye in Week 9, the earliest we could see Mitchell, McClellin or Valentine back on the field would be Week 10.

In other news, rookie Harvey Langi’s wife, Cassidy, shared an update on her and Langi’s condition this morning. The two were involved in a car accident Friday night and reportedly suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Harvey Langi and “a passenger”…. that’s me 😂🙋🏼Thanks to everyone for the love and support! We are both focused on recovering from this. https://t.co/MMWEdTr3V2 — Cassidy Lynn Langi (@CLangi10) October 15, 2017

8 a.m. ET: The surprisingly shorthanded New England Patriots will invade MetLife Stadium this afternoon to take on the unexpectedly competitive New York Jets.

The Patriots and Jets both sit at 3-2 entering the divisional clash — tied for first place in the AFC East — and New England will be playing without running back Rex Burkhead, cornerback Eric Rowe and, most alarmingly, starting corner Stephon Gilmore, who on Saturday was ruled out with a concussion after initially being removed from the injury report Friday.

Gilmore had been dealing with a minor ankle injury. The details of his concussion remain murky, though ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported he was experiencing headaches following last Thursday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Patriots also will be without rookie hybrid linebacker Harvey Langi, who was involved in a serious car accident Friday night. Langi, who has been active for just one game this season, sustained a back injury in the crash.

The Jets entered the weekend on a three-game winning streak after beginning the season 0-2. They always seem to play the Patriots close, with seven of the teams’ last eight meetings being decided by seven or fewer points.

Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Be sure to check back here throughout the morning for full pregame coverage.

