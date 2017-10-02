Should Red Sox Be Concerned About Chris Sale Heading Into ALDS?

The Boston Red Sox went out and got their ace this offseason, but he hasn’t been as dominant down the stretch.

Chris Sale is one of the main reasons the Red Sox were able to win their second consecutive American League East title, finishing the season at 17-8 with a 2.90 ERA. However, Sale went 4-4 with a 4.09 ERA through August and September, raising some concerns about how he might fare when the Red Sox meet the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series beginning Thursday.

But former Boston pitcher Tim Wakefield said on NESN’s “Red Sox Final” after the team’s 4-3 loss to the Astros on Sunday that Sale still deserves to be the No. 1 starter in the postseason. Check it out in the video above, presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

