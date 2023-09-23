Chris Martin Earns 20th-Consecutive Scoreless Outing This Season

The Boston Red Sox earned their 40th comeback win in their 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox, following a disappointing series loss on the road against Texas.

While the Red Sox have much to develop this off-season, one positive takeaway from this year has been in the bullpen, with Chris Martin earning his 20th-consecutive scoreless outing Friday night.

Martin yet again shut it down in the ninth inning and his season stats prove him to be one of the strongest relievers across the league this year.

For more, check out the vide above from “Red Sox Extra-Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.