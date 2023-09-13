Despite the Boston Red Sox 4-1 loss, congratulations are in order for Ceddanne Rafaela’s first career MLB home run in the second game of the doubleheader against the New York Yankees.

Rafaela crushed his first home run at Fenway Park over the Green Monster, giving the Sox the early lead over the Yankees in the first inning.

With the Red Sox and Yankees now tied for last place in the American League East, the two teams continue their four-game series Wednesday evening.

