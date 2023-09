Triston Casas is growing and evolving as a major league player before our eyes.

In Saturday night’s win against the Kansas City Royals, Casas launched a two-run home run in the first inning, extending his hit streak to nine games.

Casas is now tied at first for most American League rookie home runs this season with 22.

