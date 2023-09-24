Preview Pitching Matchup Before Red Sox Start Series Vs. Rays

The Red Sox fell to the Chicago White Sox in a six-inning game shortened by weather conditions in Boston on Sunday.

This is the Red Sox sixth consecutive series loss.

After a day off, Boston will welcome the Tampa Bay Rays back to Fenway Park on Tuesday and Tanner Houck is the expected starter.

Red Sox starters have pitched at least five innings in 10 of their last 14 starts.

