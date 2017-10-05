These Red Sox Hype Videos Will Have You Counting Down Minutes Until Game 1

The Boston Red Sox are back in the playoffs, and they’re hoping to make amends for a disappointing 2016 postseason.

The eventual American League champion Cleveland Indians swept the Red Sox out of the Division Series last season, but after a 93-win season and an AL East crown, the Red Sox begin the ALDS on Thursday in Houston with hopes of a much deeper October run.

First pitch isn’t until just after 4 p.m. ET, which means it could be a long day of sitting around and waiting (and maybe trying to do at least a little bit of work). But don’t worry, the Red Sox have you covered with these two hype videos that undoubtedly will get you ready for the playoffs.

So yeah. This should be fun.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images