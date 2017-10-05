What Channel Is Red Sox-Astros Game 1 On? How And Where To Watch Opener

The Boston Red Sox begin their postseason quest for a World Series on Thursday afternoon, but finding the game on your TV might be a little bit tricky — don’t worry, though. We’re here to help.

The Red Sox and Houston Astros begin their American League Division Series at 4 p.m. ET in Houston, a game that can be seen on MLB Network. For information on where to find MLB Network on your TV, click here for listings directly from MLB Network.

MLB Network promises its network is “widely available in the Red Sox’s home TV territory via several video providers.” Among those providers are Comcast (Xfinity), DirecTV, Dish, RCN and Verizon Fios.

Now, you might not have MLB Network as part of your cable package. If that’s the case, however, MLB Network is also partnered with some cable distributors to offer the network free until Oct. 11. Among the distributors participating: Comcast (Xfinity), Cox, Dish, DirecTV, RCN and Verizon Fios.

And here’s an MLB Network tweet presenting all of that information in the form of a graphic if that’s more your speed.

FOX Sports 1 will carry Games 2 through 5.

Of course, NESN has you covered with pregame coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET on “Red Sox GameDay LIVE” leading up to first pitch. NESN also has wall-to-wall coverage of the Boston Bruins’ season opener against the Nashville Predators beginning at 6 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images