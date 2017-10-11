Tom Brady Calls Danny Amendola ‘Uncoverable,’ Values Trust With Patriots Receiver

FOXBORO, Mass. — Danny Amendola has been a tremendously important player for the New England Patriots this season. Just ask his quarterback.

Tom Brady showered Amendola with praise during his Wednesday afternoon news conference, most notably calling the 31-year-old wideout “uncoverable.”

“He’s had such a great year,” Brady said. “I can’t say enough good things about Danny and everything he’s meant to our offense. He’s so tough. To me, he’s uncoverable. You turn on the tape, and he’s getting away from people. No matter what the route, no matter who’s on him, no matter what’s called, leverage, distance of the route — he’s just been so great for us this year.

“And I’m going to try to keep finding him. Because when you have that kind of trust, and you see it play after play after play — you’re the quarterback. You’ve got one ball. You throw it to the guy who’s open, and Danny’s always finding a way to get open.”

After catching just 23 passes during the entire 2016 regular season, Amendola already has equaled that total this year while playing in just four of New England’s first five games. He’s caught all but four of the 27 passes Brady has thrown his way, and his 267 receiving yards put him on pace for a single-season career high.

Asked about Brady’s glowing review, Amendola simply smiled and replied: “Whatever Tom says.”

Danny Amendola's face when he was asked about Brady calling him "uncoverable":

Amendola’s increased production has helped fill the void left by Julian Edelman’s season-ending ACL tear, but Brady was quick to point out it has not been a one-for-one swap.

“They’re different players, too,” Brady said of comparing Amendola to Edelman. “Danny’s kind of always found his role in the things we’ve asked him to do. He’s still in that role, and he’s doing a great job with it. I mean, he’s doing as good as he possibly can. I don’t think anyone can do better than what Danny’s doing.”

Chris Hogan also has taken on a more prominent role this season, hauling in 23 catches for 288 yards and a team-high five touchdowns through five games, and Brandin Cooks has looked as advertised, leading the team with 379 yards on 18 receptions.

