Tom Brady Not Worried About Shoulder Injury, Patriots’ Offensive Line Play

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t practiced for two consecutive days, but he made it very clear Wednesday that he’s not worried about the left shoulder injury that’s keeping him off of the field.

Brady also said he isn’t concerned about the increased amount of bumps and bruises he’s taking while getting sacked. Brady said he’s not worried or concerned so many times, he sounded like Evan in “Superbad” talking about not going to college with Seth.

Brady certainly eased fans’ concerns when he said he’ll play Sunday against the New York Jets.

“I’ll be there Sunday,” Brady said. “Don’t worry about that. I’ll be there.”

Patriots fans are definitely worried about the Patriots’ offensive line, based on what they’ve said on social media. It’s understandable. Brady already has been sacked more times in five games than he was in 12 starts last regular season. But Brady gave his blockers multiple ringing endorsements while speaking to the media Wednesday.

“I think we’re all trying to get on the same page all the time,” Brady said. “I think those guys have done a great job. I really do. I think they fight their butts off on every play. The ball’s gotta come out on time and find the open guy and cut it loose. We gotta do a good job of that at the quarterback position.

“I love that group up front, we’ve got great tackles, great center, great guards. We’ve been in some competitive games and we’ll keep fighting. That’s where it’s at.”

Brady explained that some of the hits he’s taking are in part to blame on how often the Patriots are throwing the ball. They’re not getting out to big leads and therefore can’t run the ball as much as they’d like. The Patriots have won just one game by multiple scores. The Patriots are throwing the ball on over 62 percent of offensive snaps. The Patriots threw the ball on just 54.3 percent of offensive snaps last season, but that includes time Jacoby Brissett was at quarterback.

“Certainly no one feels great about where we’re at right now, but there’s a lot of football left,” Brady said. “We’re going to keep battling. I have so much confidence in our offensive line and what we do every week, their preparation, their effort, their toughness, how well they’re coached. Everything we’re trying to do up front. From my standpoint, I have to find the guy who’s open and get rid of the ball. That’s what I’m going to do.”

