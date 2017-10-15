Tom Brady Isn’t Fooled By ‘Phony Jets’ In Latest Edition Of ‘TB Times’

Tom Brady has been in the NFL too long to have the New York Jets pull a fast one on him.

At least, that’s the story in the latest edition of “TB Times Comics”, which appeared following the New England Patriots’ 24-17 win over the Jets on Sunday.

In the comic, Brady and linebacker Dont’a Hightower team up to foil an evil crocodile who is selling less-than-legit hot tub jets.

Check out the newest version of “TB Times Comics” below.

#tbtimes A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Oct 15, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

The Patriots got a little help from a controversial call that wiped out a late Jets touchdown, and Brady got spooked by a Rob Gronkowski spike but New England still left MetLife Stadium with a win.

