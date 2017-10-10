Tom Brady Missing From Patriots Practice; Reportedly Dealing With Shoulder Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — One very notable player was absent from Tuesday’s New England Patriots practice: quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady was not present during the brief portion of practice that was open to the media. Assuming he did not arrive later in the session, it would be the first practice he’s missed since organized team activities began in May.

The Patriots had the weekend off after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-14 on “Thursday Night Football,” and they initially were not scheduled to return to the practice field until Wednesday. That schedule was changed late Monday night to add an additional practice Tuesday afternoon.

It’s unclear if Brady’s absence was injury-related. And since the Patriots are not scheduled to release their first injury report of the week until Wednesday afternoon, we likely will not know until then.

Brady has taken a beating in most of the Patriots’ games this season, and he took another one Thursday, absorbing three sacks and six quarterback hits in the win over the Bucs. The 40-year-old has been sacked 16 times through five games, tied for sixth-most in the NFL.

“Just football,” Brady told reporters after the game. “I’ll be there next Sunday.”

Cornerback Eric Rowe also was absent Tuesday after missing Thursday’s game with a groin injury.

The Patriots will visit the New York Jets on Sunday.

UPDATE (3:28 p.m. ET): Brady is dealing with a left shoulder injury, according to reports from NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Giardi, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. He reportedly is not expected to miss time.

Tom Brady injured his left shoulder vs Carolina and re-aggravated said injury in Tampa. More coming shortly on @NBCSBoston — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 10, 2017

#Patriots QB Tom Brady suffered what is thought to be an AC joint sprain in his left, non-throwing shoulder, source said. He said he’ll play — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2017

This slight injury to his left shoulder is one #Patriots QB Tom Brady has had before and been able to play through. Should be same Sunday — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2017

Guregian termed the injury “a left shoulder irritation.”

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images