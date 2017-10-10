Tom Brady Injury: Patriots QB Expected To Play Despite Ailing Left Shoulder

There’s word on why New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady missed practice Tuesday.

Brady has a left shoulder injury, according to multiple reports, though first reported by NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Giardi.

NBC Sports Boston reports Brady underwent an MRI that came back negative and the quarterback is expected to play Sunday against the New York Jets. Brady initially suffered the injury in the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He aggravated it during a sack in the Patriots’ 19-14 Week 5 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Brady has an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Brady said Thursday that he’ll play Sunday. Rapoport reported Brady has played through this injury before and is expected to do so again Sunday.

The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian described the injury as an “irritation.”

Brady leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,702. He’s completing 68.2 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and one interception.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images