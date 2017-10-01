Watch Odell Beckham Jr. Have Finger Popped Back Into Place In Gross Video

Odell Beckham Jr. has one of the best pairs of hands in football, but the star receiver’s silky mitts were in need of minor reconstruction Sunday afternoon.

In the second quarter of the New York Giants’ matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Eli Manning zipped a pass off of Beckham’s hands, which dislocated one of OBJ’s fingers.

In an attempt to get back on the field as quickly as possible, Beckham rushed to the Giants’ medical team, which popped the dislocated finger back into place. Beckham’s a tough guy, but this had to hurt.

Check it out in the video below.

Odell Beckham in some serious pain as the medical staff pops his finger back into the socket. pic.twitter.com/sphXbYwlZ5 — Top10PickSZN Ethan (@EthanGSN) October 1, 2017

Beckham went on to have a fine performance, hauling in seven catches for 90 yards. It ultimately wasn’t enough though, as the Bucs pulled out a 25-23 win thanks to a game-winning field goal off the foot of Nick Folk.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images