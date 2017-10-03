Why Tom Brady, Patriots Offense Aren’t Pointing Fingers At Defense

FOXBORO, Mass. — If the New England Patriots’ offense is frustrated with its struggling defense, they sure aren’t saying or showing it.

Quarterback Tom Brady was asked Tuesday why the Patriots’ offense isn’t pointing fingers at its struggling defense, which ranks dead last in yards allowed this season.

“Well I’ve been on teams where we didn’t score many points and we just relied on the defense to do everything,” Brady said. “That’s just the way football is. There’s going to be games this year where we do don’t well on offense and we’re going to need our defense to play well. It’s four games in. We’ve got, like I said, a long way to go.

“This team has never been about ‘hey, what are you guys doing wrong?’. We just focus on what we need to do. It’s score more points than the other team. It doesn’t matter if it’s three points or 30 points or 50 points. Whatever they score we need to score more and if they score three then we need to score four. That’s how you win. That’s all we care about. That’s all we’ve ever really cared about. So that’s what we’ve got to do. I don’t care however many they score, we’ve got to score more.”

So far this season, the Patriots have had to put up a lot of points to outscore the other team. The Patriots rank second in the NFL in points per game with 32.2 and 31st in points allowed with 32.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images