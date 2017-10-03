Ben Roethlisberger Calls Out Antonio Brown After WR’s Epic Tantrum

Antonio Brown typically is all smiles, but that wasn’t the case this past Sunday.

In the second quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed a wide-open Brown bolting up the middle of the field. The star wideout was all sorts of angry after he wasn’t found on the play, which resulted in an epic temper tantrum on the sidelines.

Angry Antonio Brown throws cooler on the sideline after not getting the ball thrown his way from Big Ben #Steelers #PittvsBal pic.twitter.com/55qC6JUUR0 — Next Man Up (@spottingboard) October 3, 2017

While Roethlisberger initially shrugged off Brown’s fit, the two-time Super Bowl champion revisited the issue during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s “The Cook and Poni Show” on Tuesday. While Roethlisberger can understand why Brown was upset, he believes the speedster should have channeled his emotions differently.

“He got upset because he was open, which I can understand, sometimes that happens,” Roethlisberger said, as transcribed by ProFootballTalk. “I was disappointed because it’s not like I intentionally missed him, it’s not like I intentionally didn’t throw it to him. I was doing what my reads tell me to do, I don’t even want to say I made a mistake, because I was reading the side I was supposed to read. It’s just unfortunate that it happened, and it’s unfortunate that he acted and reacted that way.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t as willing to confabulate on the issue as his quarterback was.

“Man this is not Antonio’s first rodeo,” Tomlin said, as transcribed by The Sporting News. “I’m not going to waste a lot of time talking to Antonio about not throwing water coolers and so forth. Be a professional.”

While Brown was out of line, the Steelers surely would much rather focus on the fact that they earned a 26-9 victory over their AFC North division rival.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images