Fantasy Football Week 10: Starts, Sits For Seahawks Vs. Cardinals ‘Thursday Night Football’

Fantasy football players are going to have some tough decisions to make for the Week 10 edition of “Thursday Night Football.”
The Arizona Cardinals will host the Seattle Seahawks in a matchup of two NFC West rivals that, if you can believe it, are looking up at the Los Angeles Rams in the division standings.
Both teams have glaring deficiencies that make trusting their players difficult tasks for fantasy owners. Seattle’s porous offensive line significantly lowers the ceiling of their running backs, while Arizona’s receivers are tough to rely on given that quarterback Carson Palmer is done for the season.
Still, if you pick your spots, there should be some points up for grabs at University of Phoenix Stadium.
Whether you’re playing a daily fantasy sports contest or making a last-minute roster move in your season-long league, here’s who we think you should start and sit Thursday night:
START
Adrian Peterson, RB, Cardinals. Peterson officially is a back as a weekly fantasy starter. The 32-year-old has rushed for at least 100 yards in two of his three games since being traded to the Cardinals, including a 35-carry, 159-yard performance against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. Seattle’s defense obviously should make owners somewhat nervous, but Peterson is the focal point of Arizona’s offense, and should be in all fantasy lineups.
Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks. Baldwin is a bit streaky, but we like his chances for a big game against the Cardinals. Quarterback Russell Wilson’s favorite target caught seven passes for 108 yards and a touchdown against cornerback Josh Norman and the Washington Redskins on Sunday. He might draw a stud corner again Thursday in Arizona’s Patrick Peterson, but we think he’ll still get enough volume in the passing game to warrant a start.
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals. This guy is as reliable as any receiver you’re going to find in fantasy football. Sure, Fitzgerald’s days of putting up WR1 numbers are well past him, but he still gets enough action in the passing game to justify slotting him in as a WR2. Expect the veteran wideout to get at least 50 yards, with the potential of getting in the end zone.
SIT
John Brown, WR, Cardinals. Quarterback Drew Stanton has looked decent in Palmer’s absence, but Arizona’s passing game isn’t nearly as explosive overall. This negatively impacts Brown the most, as he’s barely getting any targets. He always a candidate to bust off that one big play, but he’s too risky to trust.
Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks. Under no circumstance should you ever start anyone in Seattle’s backfield. Period.
Drew Stanton, QB, Cardinals. Depending on the matchup, Stanton presents some streaming value. However, this isn’t one of those matchups. No, the Seahawks’ defense isn’t what it once was, but Stanton still is no position to put up QB1 numbers.
