Fantasy Football Week 9 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

It’s Week 9 of the NFL season and that means it’s officially time to start looking toward the fantasy football playoffs. That, of course, means every lineup decision you make from here on out could mean the difference between a shot at your league trophy and a spot in the losers’ bracket.
Here are NESN.com’s top five fantasy football starts and sits for Week 9.
STARTS
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson has been on fire the past couple weeks, and now a banged up Washington Redskins defense comes to town. He has thrown for 300 yards or more three times this season, and he could be the top-scoring fantasy QB this week.
Jarvis Landry, WR, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins’ shocking trade of running back Jay Ajayi should mean even more looks for Landry. A matchup against the struggling Oakland Raiders should boost Landry’s fantasy stock this week, as the Raiders’ secondary has been shredded all season.
Alfred Morris, RB, Dallas Cowboys
With Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension likely being upheld, Morris is expected to start at running back when the Cowboys take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While Morris certainly won’t get the touches Elliott would, he still is a solid play behind Dallas’ talented offensive line.
Vernon Davis, TE, Washington Redskins
Starting tight end Jordan Reed is nursing an injured hamstring, which means Davis should get the start when the Redskins battle the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. The Redskins are banged up on both sides of the ball and likely will be playing from behind for a majority of the game, giving Davis plenty of opportunities to rack up yards against the skeleton of the Legion of Boom.
Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detriot Lions
Jones and QB Matthew Stafford face a tasty “Monday Night Football” matchup with a Green Bay Packers’ defense that is ranked 25th in yards allowed to wide receivers. Green Bay also is ranked 27th in receptions allowed to wide receivers, meaning Jones’ three-game streak of six or more catches should continue.
SITS
C.J. Anderson, RB, Denver Broncos
While Denver probably will look to take the ball out of QB Brock Osweiler’s hands, their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles isn’t one that Anderson can exploit. The Eagles are allowing the fewest rushing yards in the NFL, and have been very effective at shutting down pass-catching backs.
Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Winston struggled during the Bucs’ Week 8 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and he might have reaggravated a shoulder injury in the process, as Tampa Bay has given Winston a questionable designation. A tough matchup against the New Orleans Saints’ secondary already would make Winston a questionable start, but the health concerns mean he should hit the bench.
Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans
What initially looked like a good matchup against the Indianapolis Colts turned sour when the Texans lost QB Deshaun Watson to a torn ACL Thursday. With Tom Savage taking over under center, Fuller’s value will take a hit.
Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
The talented wide receiver had scored in three consecutive games before being held to 26 yards on three catches by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. This week he’ll have to face a talented Broncos’ secondary, which means elite slot corner Chris Harris Jr., making Agholor a risky play.
Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans
Mariota hasn’t looked healthy for the past two games, as a lingering hamstring injury has limited his ability to run and throw outside the numbers. Even if he healed up during the bye week, his Week 9 matchup with a Baltimore Ravens’ defense that has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks isn’t exactly juicy.
Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images
