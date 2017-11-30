Lane Kiffin Hilariously Trolls Nick Saban Over Alabama’s Loss To Auburn

Lane Kiffin is an innovative football coach, a talented recruiter and a master troll.
The Florida Atlantic University head coach has his team playing for the Conference USA championship Saturday , and he already has won the social media award for the year with his constant trolling of former boss Nick Saban.
Kiffin was the offensive coordinator under Saban for three seasons at Alabama, and has taken a number of jabs at Saban over his “rat poison” comments earlier this year.
So, naturally, Kiffin was asked about his relationship with Saban on Wednesday during his appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.”
Kiffin admitted that Saban “doesn’t text or tweet,” and then he trolled the Alabama head coach over their loss to rival Auburn.
“Uh, good. We left on, I’m not going to say perfect, but when you have the last 26 times we walked on the football field together, we were 26-0. I’d call that a pretty successful marriage,” Kiffin said.
Then Patrick asked the money question.
“Does he miss you?”
And that’s when Kiffin took his shot.
“I don’t know if he misses me. Maybe on third down the other night he might have.”
Ba-zing!
Kiffin probably is right, as the Crimson Tide’s offense was shut down by the Tigers and could have used some of his creative playcalling to get rolling.
Alabama now finds itself on the outside of the College Football Playoff picture, and could even be jumped by a two-loss Ohio State team if chaos ensues this Saturday.
Kiffin, meanwhile, has turned the Owls around in his first season and soon could find himself back at a blue-blood school.
Troll on, Lane.
Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images
