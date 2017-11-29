NESN Connects Takes Part In 14th Annual Watertown Boys And Girls Club 5K

NESN Connects goes above and beyond every year to make a difference in the Boston community.

NESN recently took part in the 14th annual Watertown Boys and Girls Club 5K, which helps raise money for the program’s youth activities.

The proceeds from the run go to purchase program supplies for the club’s 800-plus youth members.

Take a look at the highlights from the day in the video below:

