Red Wings’ Young, Talented Core Could Give Bruins Plenty Of Problems

If the Boston Bruins want to win their fourth consecutive game Saturday, they’ll need to contain the Detroit Red Wings’ impressive core of young, talented players.

Dylan Larkin, Anthony Mantha and Andreas Athanasiou all have shown huge potential in their young careers, and are starting to round into form at the perfect time for Detroit. The 23-year-old Mantha, in particular, has come on strong, as he has 13 goals and 11 assists for the rebuilding Red Wings.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images