Isaiah Thomas Comes To Garden on Wednesday For First Time As Member Of Cavs

Isaiah Thomas will make his triumphant return to TD Garden on Wednesday, appearing in Boston for the first time as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although he won’t play — instead resting his hip that kept him out from playing this season up until Tuesday — it has been well-documented his displeasure with how his time with the Boston Celtics ended. As a result, his return certainly will feature no shortage of storylines.

