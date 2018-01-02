Swiss Junior Hockey Coach Hilariously Blasts His Team Before Playing Canada

There is something to be said about being practical. And Switzerland hockey coach Christian Wohlwend is about as practical as can be when it comes to his team’s chances against Canada in the World Junior Championships.

Switzerland went 1-0-3 in group play, earning them a date with the tournament favorite on Tuesday. Sure, anything can happen, and Canada even is contending with a few injuries on defense, but the Swiss boss isn’t optimistic, and elected to absolutely eviscerate his own team and its chances of a win well before the game.

The coach for Switzerland doesn’t like his team’s chances against Canada at #WorldJuniors. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/NKcoZhOeYF — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) January 2, 2018

The good thing, kind of, is at least he is being this candid to his team as well.

But then again, if you’re a 19-year-old getting ripped by your own coach in that manner before the puck even drops, can’t imagine that’s a great feeling.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports Images.