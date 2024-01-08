The Professional Women’s Hockey League on Monday announced Boston’s game against Ottawa had to be rescheduled after inclement weather impacted player travel.

Boston was previously slated to host Ottawa at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass., on Monday night. A new date for the game had not been determined, but the PWHL said it would be announced “as soon as possible.”

Boston was handed a loss in its season debut against Minnesota last week.

Boston will return to the ice as it travels to Montreal on Saturday. You can watch the game on NESN.