IIHF Reschedules World Juniors, Women’s Tournament For Summer 2022

The World Juniors are back on.

The IIHF on Thursday announced the tournament has been rescheduled for August 2022 in Calgary after the federation was forced to cancel it in December due to COVID-19 cases. Each team will get a clean slate with the results of any games played in December not counting.

“It will be in the middle of August in Alberta. It will be a new competition, which means we forget the results (from December),” IIHF president Luc Tardif told reporters, per the IIHF. “… We are talking with all participants and are negotiating on details. It will be after the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. It will be a hockey festival and the teams are excited to do it.”

Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell was slated to represent Sweden, but missed the first game due to an illness.

The women’s under-18 tournament, which wasn’t played at all, also has been rescheduled and will be played in June. The exact location has yet to be determined. It originally was going to take place in Sweden, but it no longer can serve as a host. Tardif did say it will take place in “the north of the USA.”