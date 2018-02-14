Ray Allen Congratulates Paul Pierce, Discusses Celtics Tenure In Instagram Post

Photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images

A lot has been made of Ray Allen missing Paul Pierce’s jersey retirement ceremony at TD Garden on Sunday.

The former Boston Celtics sharpshooter posted a photo of himself on the golf course during Pierce’s ceremony, and while some pundits found it uncalled for that Allen missed his former teammates day, Pierce casually shrugged it off.

Allen broke his silence Tuesday when he congratulated Pierce, who’s No. 34 now hangs from the TD Garden rafters, in an Instagram post discussing his time with the Celtics.

The friction between Allen and his former teammates, most notably Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo, started when the surefire Hall of Famer elected to head to the Miami Heat to play with LeBron James following the 2012 season instead of re-signing with the Celtics.

Allen’s post claims he and Pierce have no hard feelings, and if that were true, we don’t see any reason Allen wouldn’t have been at TD Garden.