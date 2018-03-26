People’s United Bank Goal Of The Week: Pick Best Bruins Goal From Past Week

The Boston Bruins are getting healthier.

The Bruins got Patrice Bergeron and Torey Krug back in the lineup from injuries on Sunday, but even without them the B’s went 1-0-2 this past week, including an impressive 3-2 comeback win over the Dallas Stars on the road. If that wasn’t exciting enough, NESN, People’s United Bank and Franklin Sports have the contest for you, as the three are partnering for the “People’s United Goal of the Week” sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ top goals from the past week. Choose the one you believe was the best of the bunch and enter to win a $100 gift card to Franklin Sports.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Goal 1: David Pastrnak Scores In Final Minute To Beat Stars

The Bruins completed their comeback from 0-2 down when David Pastrnak scored a great goal to secure a 3-2 road win in Dallas.

Goal 2: Brad Marchand OT Winner

Brad Marchand scored the game-winning goal in overtime — his league-leading fifth OT tally — to beat the Wild on the road.

Goal 3: Tommy Wingels Ties The Score

Wingels’ impressive effort resulted in a goal and a 2-2 tie in Dallas. The Bruins eventually won on Pastrnak’s tally later in the third period.

First, make sure you read and agree to the official rules. Then cast your vote and completely fill out the form below and you will be entered into our weekly drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift card to FranklinSports.com.