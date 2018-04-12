How To Watch Every Minute Of Bruins-Leafs, Red Sox-Yankees On NESN Thursday

Thursday night should be a thriller on the Boston sports scene, and NESN has you covered from puck drop to last pitch.

The Boston Bruins begin their quest for the Stanley Cup, taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series at TD Garden.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees return to action after Wednesday night’s fireworks, squaring off in their series finale at Fenway Park.

The games start at approximately the same time, but you can still watch both contests, as NESN will broadcast Bruins versus Leafs while NESNplus will show Red Sox vs. Yankees.

Here’s a rundown of Thursday’s programming (all times Eastern):

NESN

6 p.m.: Bruins Faceoff Live

7 p.m.: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs, Game 1

9:30 p.m.: Bruins Overtime Live

10:30 p.m.: Red Sox Final

11 p.m.: NESN Sports Today

12 a.m.: Red Sox in 2

NESNplus

6 p.m. Red Sox First Pitch

6:30 p.m.: Red Sox Gameday Live

7 p.m.: Red Sox vs. Yankees

10 p.m.: Extra Innings Live

10:30 p.m.: Red Sox Final

11 p.m.: NESN Sports Today

12 a.m.: Bruins in 2

At the conclusion of Bruins post-game coverage, NESN will join in with NESNplus’ Red Sox coverage, whether it’s live game coverage or post-game coverage.

Also, make sure to follow @NESN on Twitter for real-time updates on how you can catch all the action.

