Here’s How To Watch Bruins, Red Sox Programming Friday On NESN Networks

Friday is another big day for Boston sports, with both the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox in action — and NESN has you covered.

The Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup. Boston looks to even up the series back home at TD Garden following its 6-4 victory in Game 4. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NESN with “Bruins Face-Off Live” followed by the game at 7 p.m., with “Bruins Overtime Live” immediately following.

The Red Sox are looking to right the ship as they take on the AL-East-leading Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Boston enters Friday’s matchup as losers of their last three games, including a two-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees.

Coverage for the Sox can be found on NESNplus with “Red Sox First Pitch Live” at 6 p.m. and “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 6:30 p.m. First pitch can be seen at 7:10 p.m. on NESNplus.

Here’s a rundown of Friday’s programming (all times Eastern):

NESN

6 p.m. ET — “Bruins Face-Off Live”

7 p.m. — NHL Eastern Conference Playoffs Game 5: Maple Leafs at Bruins

9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live”

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final Live”

11 p.m. — “NESN Sports Today”*

NESNplus

6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch Live”

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live”

7 p.m. — MLB: Blue Jays at Red Sox

10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings Live”

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final Live”

11 p.m. — “NESN Sports Today”*

*NESN Sports Today will not air while Red Sox or Bruins are airing on either network

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images