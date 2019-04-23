Here’s How To Watch Bruins, Red Sox Programming Tuesday On NESN Networks

There will be no shortage of Boston sports action Tuesday, and NESN provides all of the coverage.

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will do battle in Game 7 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Coverage of the winner-take-all clash begins at 6 p.m. ET on NESN, with puck drop at TD Garden set for 7 p.m. NESN also will air a full hour of postgame coverage immediately after the game.

The Boston Red Sox will pay not one, but two games against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday in wake of Monday’s rainout. Coverage of Game 1 begins at noon ET on NESN, with first pitch from Fenway Park set for 1 p.m. Coverage of Game 2 begins at 6 p.m. on NESNplus, followed by first pitch at 7 p.m.

Here’s a rundown of Friday’s programming (all times Eastern):

NESN

12 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch Live”

12:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live”

1 p.m. — MLB: Tigers at Red Sox (Game 1 of doubleheader)

4 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings Live”

4:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final Live”

6 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live”

7 p.m. — NHL Eastern Conference Playoffs Game 7: Maple Leafs at Bruins

9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live”

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final Live”

11 p.m. — “NESN Sports Today”*

NESNplus

6 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch Live”

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live”

7 p.m. — MLB: Tigers at Red Sox (Game 2 of doubleheader)

10 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings Live”

10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Final Live”

11 p.m. — “NESN Sports Today”*

*NESN Sports Today will not air while Red Sox or Bruins are airing on either network

