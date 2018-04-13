Martellus Bennett’s Story About Tom Brady Team Meeting Speech Will Give You Chills

Photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

When you hear this story from Martellus Bennett, you’ll understand why all of Tom Brady’s teammates love playing with the New England Patriots legend.

Bennett, who retired earlier this offseason, appeared Friday morning on FS1’s “First Things First,” where he opened up about what it was like to play with Brady and the Patriots.

The entire interview is really interesting, but if you’re a Brady diehard, nothing will beat Bennett’s story about a players meeting in the week before the 2016 AFC Championship Game.

“They ain’t stand a chance because of this night. We were having night meetings because we were playing at night. All the coaches leave and Tom stands up in front of the team. And in that moment he said a compliment for every single guy on the team that meant something from that guy as a person, as a player from scout team to Gronk. He knew every single player, what they had been doing, how they’re developing, what they’re getting better at. And I’m in there like I’ve never seen anything like this. It was no like, ‘Rah, rah,’ ‘Any Given Sunday’ speech, you know, Al Pacino or anything like that — every single player was different.”

The Patriots went on to win that game 36-17 — and it wasn’t even that close.

