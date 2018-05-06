Mets Coach Has Absurdly Calm Reaction After Taking Errant Bat To Head

Photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets third base coach Glenn Sherlock is so adamant about keeping his eye on the game that it might have caused him to suffer a bit of a headache Sunday afternoon.

In the fourth inning of the Mets’ matchup with Rockies at Citi Field, Colorado catcher Tony Wolters lost control of his bat while swinging at a Noah Syndergaard fastball. Sherlock evidently didn’t keep tabs on the flying lumber, as it struck him right, square in the head.

Don’t worry, though. Sherlock’s shockingly stoic reaction to getting drilled in the noggin leads one to believe that he’s wasn’t injured.

You can check it out here.

Unfortunately for Sherlock, the Mets extended their losing streak to six games after falling 3-2 in the series finale against the Rockies.