Who Was Last Red Sox Player With At Least 10 Homers, 50 Hits Through 40 Games?

The Boston Red Sox shelled out $110 million this offseason to sign J.D. Martinez. So far, he’s been worth every penny.

The Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter is off to a scorching start in Boston, boasting a .346 batting average that ranks third in the American League to go along with 11 home runs, 34 RBIs and a 1.037 OPS.

In fact, Martinez’s 10 homers and 51 hits through the club’s first 40 games of the 2018 season entering Monday put him in elite company: Only six other players in franchise history have tallied at least 10 homers and 50 hits in that span, three of whom are Hall of Famers.

That stat is the subject of our latest Trivia Question of the Week:

Who was the last Red Sox player before Martinez to record 10 or more home runs and 50 or more hits through Boston’s first 40 games of the season?

