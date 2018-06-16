Kyrie Irving Releases New Song For ‘Uncle Drew’ Soundtrack

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kyrie Irving is known for his talents on the basketball court, but he now can add “musical artist” on top of “actor” to that list.

The Boston Celtics point guard released a nearly three minute song Thursday that will be featured on the soundtrack for his upcoming movie, “Uncle Drew,” per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

“My whole crew is ridiculous.” Irving sings. “Everything that we did is ridiculous. All the girls want to come and get lit with us. It’s about to get ridiculous.”

If you couldn’t guess from the above line, the song is titled “Ridiculous.”

Himmelsbach points out how the last line of the above lyrics reminds him of Irving and Gordon Hayward’s press conference in August when he said, “It’s about to get crazy, G.”

There’s no word on whether Irving will release a full-length album