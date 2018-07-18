Watch J.D. Martinez Break Down Mike Trout’s Swing At All-Star Game

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Martinez knows a thing or two about hitting.

The veteran slugger has been an absolute machine at the plate in his first year with the Boston Red Sox, as he currently boasts a .328 batting average to go along with a Major League Baseball-leading 29 home runs and 80 RBIs.

Martinez’s stellar first half earned him a trip to the MLB All-Star Game, where the 30-year-old was surrounded by fellow superstars from around the league. And prior to Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic at Nationals Park, Martinez and his Red Sox teammate Mookie Betts broke down the swing of one of the best players in all of baseball.

Mookie and J.D. took some time to analyze Trout's swing today. This is peak #AllStarGame. pic.twitter.com/4scsM25H9T — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) July 18, 2018

Based on what’s transpired thus far in the 2018 campaign, you could make the case that the three players featured in the video above are the leading candidates for the American League MVP award.