Boston Red Sox

Watch J.D. Martinez Break Down Mike Trout’s Swing At All-Star Game

by on Tue, Jul 17, 2018 at 11:04PM
1,966
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout and Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

J.D. Martinez knows a thing or two about hitting.

The veteran slugger has been an absolute machine at the plate in his first year with the Boston Red Sox, as he currently boasts a .328 batting average to go along with a Major League Baseball-leading 29 home runs and 80 RBIs.

Martinez’s stellar first half earned him a trip to the MLB All-Star Game, where the 30-year-old was surrounded by fellow superstars from around the league. And prior to Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic at Nationals Park, Martinez and his Red Sox teammate Mookie Betts broke down the swing of one of the best players in all of baseball.

Based on what’s transpired thus far in the 2018 campaign, you could make the case that the three players featured in the video above are the leading candidates for the American League MVP award.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties