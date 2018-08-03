Blake Swihart Injury: Red Sox Catcher Placed On 10-Day DL With Hamstring Strain

The injury bug continues to make its way through the Boston Red Sox roster.
Its latest victim is Blake Swihart, who was removed from Thursday’s damaging 15-7 win over the New York Yankees prior to the sixth inning with a tight hamstring.
Sox manager Alex Cora was hopeful the 26-year-old would be available to play Friday, noting he was just a little tight. But the skipper announced Swihart’s move to the 10-day disabled list before Friday’s matchup against the Bronx Bombers.
It’s unfortunate timing for Swihart, as he was in the midst of a hot streak, hitting in 11 straight games with a .406 average prior to Thursday’s game.
It also means Boston will need to recall a catcher from Triple-A Pawtucket, seeing as Christian Vazquez still is a few weeks away from a return while he rehabs his surgically-repaired pinky. So the team will call-up Dan Butler who’s hitting .202 with five home runs and 22 RBIs for the PawSox.
