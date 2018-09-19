DraftKings Week 3 Optimal Lineup: Best Picks In DFS Fantasy Football

It’s only Week 3, and NFL injuries already are taking their toll. As always, though, one player’s injury is another player’s opportunity to shine.
Predicting which guys will step up to fill those voids on a weekly basis is tricky business, but we’re not afraid of a little challenge.
Below is our “optimal lineup” for DraftKings’ main Sunday slate (early afternoon and late afternoon games), which allots a $50,000 budget for a roster of nine players.
Quarterback: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers ($6,000)
Newton found his passing groove in Week 2, throwing for 335 yards and three touchdowns. His Week 3 opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, still hasn’t held a quarterback to under 300 yards passing this season. Newton is a lock to thrive at home.
Running Backs: Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears ($6,500); Corey Clement, Philadelphia Eagles ($4,300)
If there ever was a “Jordan Howard game,” this is it. The Arizona Cardinals’ run defense has shown virtually no resistance thus far — 272 rushing yards and four touchdowns allowed — and Howard should see plenty of touches as Chicago salts this game away.
Jay Ajayi and Darren Sproles both are questionable for Philly, which could mean an uptick in usage for Clement. The elusive back also has a good rapport with Carson Wentz, who returns this week against a shaky Indianapolis Colts secondary.
Wide Receivers: Brandin Cooks, Los Angeles Rams ($7,000); T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts ($6,700); John Brown, Baltimore Ravens ($4,800)
Cooks already has established himself as the Rams’ top receiving threat, and the Los Angeles Chargers haven’t fared well against top receiving threats — Tyreek Hill roasted them for 169 receiving yards and two TDs in Week 1.
Hilton, meanwhile, has amassed 22 targets through two games, and the Colts could be throwing a lot in Philadelphia against the Eagles, who have allowed 100-plus yards to a receiver in consecutive weeks.
Brown is turning heads in Baltimore, and with good reason: He’s found the end zone in two straight games and leads the Ravens in receiving yards, with 136. Expect Joe Flacco to uncork a few deep balls in Brown’s direction Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Tight End: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers ($4,500)
Kittle laid a dud in Week 2, but we’re holding out for a bounce-back game this Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs surrendered a whopping 164 yards to Pittsburgh Steelers tight ends last weekend, and with Marquise Goodwin’s status still in question, Jimmy Garoppolo could be looking to his favorite tight end often.
Flex: Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals ($5,900)
Bernard put up sneaky-good fantasy numbers late last season with Joe Mixon on the shelf. Well, Mixon is on the shelf again, and his dual-threat backup has a winnable matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who allowed 107 rushing yards to Tevin Coleman last week.
Defense: Minnesota Vikings ($4,300)
It’s worth breaking the bank for the Vikings’ defense, which should absolutely feast on the Buffalo Bills’ anemic offense at home. This is a slam dunk.
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images
