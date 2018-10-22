Bruce Cassidy Ready To ‘Build Off’ Bruins’ Losses Against Oilers, Canucks

The Boston Bruins are in a bit of a funk after the team lost the first three games of their current four-game road trip.

The previous two losses came in overtime, and could easily have gone either way. But unfortunately for the B’s it didn’t go in their favor.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy was frustrated after Saturday’s 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. And rightfully so. After a slow first period, Boston looked like a completely different team. They had more life and fight in them than the previous 20 minutes and were able to tie the game in the third period. But a mishap from Brandon Carlo in overtime led to a Canucks win.

And if you ask the head coach, he believed the Black and Gold were in position to seal victories against the Edmonton Oilers and Canucks.

“It was a game we went into expecting to win,” it didn’t happen. I thought we played well enough to win again. When you’re in overtime and your goalie doesn’t stand on your head to get you there, it usually means you’ve played well enough,” Cassidy said, via NHL.com’s Eric Russo. “I thought their goalie (Jacob Markstrom) was really good. He made some big saves for them.

“Easily could have gone our way, it didn’t,” he added. “And these are the types of game you’ve got to build off and I thought Edmonton (on Thursday) was a lot like that too. That’s the way it goes.”

The Bruins have a chance to build off the previous games and end their road trip on a high note when the team travels to Ottawa on Tuesday to take on the Senators.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images