Bruins Notes: First Line Continues To Impress Despite Loss To Flames

It’s no secret the trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are a threat to their opponents, to say the least.

The Boston Bruins’ top line continues to produce each game, win or lose. Such was the case Wednesday night when the B’s had their four-game win streak snapped at the hands of the Calgary Flames in a 5-2 loss at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Though Wednesday wasn’t the best game the line has had through Boston’s first six games, it still found ways to get their team of the board.

Bergeron had a two-point game, notching a goal and an assist while Marchand scored a goal of his own and Pastrnak tallied an assist. Pastrnak would have had a goal in the first, but Bergeron was ruled offside and the call was reversed.

Pastrnak and Marchand combined to put four shots on goal, while Bergeron led the way with a whopping seven. But Flames goalie Mike Smith stood on his head and proved to be too much for the Bruins.

Here are some other notes from Wednesday’s Bruins-Flames game:

— Since Opening Night when Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak were held pointless, the trio has logged points in each of the B’s ensuing five games.

— This was Boston’s first loss since it’s 7-0 blowout to the Washington Capitals on Oct. 3.

— The third line of David Backes, Anders Bjork and Ryan Donato almost was invisible for 60 minutes. Backes and Donato each put two shots on goal, but that’s all the noise they’d make on the night.

— Tuukka Rask now is 2-2 on the season. Boston’s netminder made 24 saves on the night. Boston’s backup netminder, Jaroslav Halak, likely will get the start between the pipes Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers.

— Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau netted the 100th goal of his career. The 25-year-old, however, left the game after taking a big hit from Charlie McAvoy late in the third.

