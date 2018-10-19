Bruins Wrap: Leon Draisaitl Scores Winner In OT As Boston Falls To Oilers 3-2

The start of the Canadian road trip has not been friendly to the Boston Bruins.

After falling Wednesday to the Calgary Flames, the B’s dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at Rogers Place.

Edmonton needed just 37 seconds in overtime to the score the winner, with Leon Draisaitl potting the goal.

Jaroslav Halak made 19 saves for the Bruins, while Oilers netminder Cam Talbot turned away 27 shots.

The Bruins fall to 4-2-1 with the loss, while the Oilers climb to 3-2-0.

Here’s how it all went down.

SCORELESS FIRST

Neither side could find the back of the net in the first, but the Bruins came out with plenty of energy. They outshot Edmonton 12-5 and posted a 6-3 scoring chance advantage. Boston logged 9:06 zone time to the Oilers’ 7:18, and it did a fine job neutralizing Edmonton star Connor McDavid.

Both teams had a power play opportunity in the period, but neither could convert.

ONE FOR ONE

Both teams got on the board in the second, and in pretty quick succession.

With just under nine minutes to play in the period, Danton Heinen won a puck in the high slot and quickly slipped it to Matt Grzelcyk, who went dashing down the left side. After carrying the puck for a moment, Grzelcyk sent a nice cross-ice pass to David Krejci — splitting two Oilers defenders in the process — and the winger put it away to put Boston ahead.

It was Krejci’s first goal of the season.

Just over two minutes later, Kailer Yamamoto scored his first NHL goal.

Adam Larsson had the puck deep in his own zone, and he caught the Bruins napping. The defenseman sent a stretch pass down the ice, hitting Yamamoto just before the blue line. The rookie skated into the offensive zone, beating Charlie McAvoy before ripping it past Halak to even the score.

OVERTIME FORCED

With the game locked up at one heading into the third, the Oilers gave themselves the advantage at 7:33.

Edmonton went on the power play when McAvoy got nabbed for holding, and it took just over a minute for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to execute. From the top of the right face-off circle, McDavid sent a puck behind the net. It bounced right off the boards to Nugent-Hopkins on the doorstep, and he snapped it in.

Just under four minutes later, the Bruins showed tremendous resolve in response. Patrice Bergeron did a fine job winning a puck battle in the corner behind the net, getting it to Brad Marchand. The winger skated around the net and fed it to Pastrnak, who put it past Talbot.

OILERS CLAIM OT

The Oilers sealed things pretty quick, scoring 37 seconds into the extra period to claim the win.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will have a night off before battling the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Puck drop from Rogers Arena is set for 10 p.m. ET.

