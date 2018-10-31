Dodgers Congratulate Red Sox On World Series Victory With Full-Page Ad

The Los Angeles Dodgers have taken the high road since losing to the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 World Series.

Not only did the Dodgers congratulate the Red Sox on their stadium’s video board Sunday night shortly after Boston defeated Los Angeles to clinch the title. They also took out a full-page ad in Wednesday’s edition of The Boston Globe to congratulate Major League Baseball’s newest champions.

The Los Angeles Dodgers took out a full page ad in Wednesday’s Globe to congratulate the Red Sox on winning the World Series. https://t.co/MhXz7IrT9Y pic.twitter.com/yqjD6sXZFo — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 31, 2018

Boston capped its amazing season by beating the Dodgers in five games in the Fall Classic. The Red Sox, who won a franchise-record 108 games during the regular season, also defeated the New York Yankees and Houston Astros en route to their fourth title in the last 15 years.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images