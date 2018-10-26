Where Jalen Rose Ranks Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Among NBA Players Under 25

Jayson Tatum quickly is establishing himself as the Boston Celtics’ go-to scoring threat, and the second-year forward isn’t even allowed to legally get a drink at a bar yet.

The 20-year-old already is among the NBA’s best young talents, and if you ask Jalen Rose, Tatum is right up there with the likes of Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis.

During Thursday’s edition of “Get Up!” on ESPN, Rose ranked his best players 25 and under, and Tatum’s placement on the list might surprise some people.

Davis and Antetokounmpo as the top two is fairly indisputable, but the remainder of the top five is up for debate. It is interesting that Rose has Tatum ranked ahead of Ben Simmons, considering the Philadelphia 76ers guard beat out the Celtics swingman for 2017-18 Rookie of the Year honors. Regardless, it’s safe to say the league is in great hands for years to come.

We have a feeling Karl-Anthony Towns and Donovan Mitchell might have something to say about Rose’s list, though.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports