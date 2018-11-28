Brad Stevens Cracks Joke About Tweaking Celtics’ Starting Lineup

We’re only a quarter of the way through the 2018-19 NBA season, and Brad Stevens already has done his fair share of mixing and matching.

With the Celtics battling through some early-season struggles, Stevens has toyed around with his starting five in an effort to see what works best for Boston. Gordon Hayward recently has taken on a new role coming off the bench, while Aron Baynes, Marcus Morris, Terry Rozier and Semi Ojeleye each have started at least one game this season.

Monday brought another lineup change for the C’s, who started Marcus Smart in place of the injured Jaylen Brown. And following Boston’s road win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Stevens joked about the future of his starting five.

"We won't be settled on a starting lineup 'til forever." Brad Stevens discusses the "grit" Marcus Smart and Aron Baynes brought to the #Celtics lineup in their win over the Pelicans (Presented by https://t.co/Av8GdCAzPA). pic.twitter.com/cVeIM745XT — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 27, 2018

Well played.

Not many coaches around the league have this luxury that Stevens possesses. The Celtics arguably boast the deepest roster in all of the NBA, as the bulk of their bench players likely could start for other teams.

We have a feeling that Kyrie Irving guy will stick around in the starting lineup, though.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports