Fantasy Football Week 12 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

For most fantasy football leagues, Week 12 is the penultimate regular season tilt.
That means for those right on the cusp, who you slot into your lineup this week could make or break your playoff aspirations. There are a few lopsided matchups on deck in Week 12, meaning you can probably get a little creative with who you start.
Here are NESN.com’s starts and sits for Week 12:
STARTS
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson has thrown at least two touchdowns in all but one game this season, including 10 combined in his last four contests. Couple that with the fact that more than a few quarterbacks have carved up the Carolina Panthers defense this season — they’ve allowed the sixth-most points to QB’s — Wilson should be a lock.
Matt Brieda, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Not only is Brieda coming off his best performance of the season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not been great at stopping the run. Sure, the 49ers are going nowhere, but Brieda has a pretty good amount of fantasy value.
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals may get A.J. Green back this week, but that shouldn’t adversely impact Boyd too much. If Green is back, Boyd gets the benefit of a better defensive back matchup against an underwhelming Cleveland Browns defense. But if Green misses another week, then Boyd will continue to get top receiver targets. Either way, start him.
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
Kittle seems to be a near-lock for substantial yardage every time he goes out, reeling in at least 83 yards in three of his last four games, catching two touchdowns in that stretch as well. The Bucs also have been rocked by tight ends regularly, meaning Kittle could go off yet again.
SITS
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Cousins has been out of sorts lately, throwing a pick in each of his last three games, including two in Minnesota’s Week 11 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Green Bay Packers’ pass defense has been decent, meaning it may be best to stay away from Cousins for at least another week.
Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans
The biggest problem for Miller is that the Tennessee Titans have been stout against the run. And considering he’s rushed for just two touchdowns in nine games this season, there may be better options at running back.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
Sanders has been quiet the last three weeks, and we’re not expecting a resurgence just yet. The Steelers’ pass defense isn’t impeccable, but they’re fine enough to where you shouldn’t put all your faith in Sanders if you don’t have to.
Kyle Rudolph, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Rudolph hasn’t caught a touchdown since Week 3, and seldom does he get enough yardage to warrant him being used as a high-volume option. Since the Packers have given up the fourth-fewest points to tight ends as well, you’re better off looking elsewhere.
Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports
