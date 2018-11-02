What Marcus Morris Believes Celtics Can Take Away From World Champion Red Sox

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record for 3-pointers made in a single game Thursday night, but the green’s high-powered offense didn’t generate the most amount of volume from the TD Garden crowd.

That honor went to the Red Sox, who were celebrated for their World Series victory in the first quarter of the Celtics’ 117-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 2018 Red Sox captivated the hearts of Boston fans with their unbreakable togetherness and will to win. Even for Marcus Morris, a Philadelphia native in the midst of his second season with the Celtics, it was tough not to deeply admire this year’s championship ballclub.

“That was special,” Morris said. “I’m a big Red Sox guy. I’d been watching them throughout the playoffs, even throughout the season. The way they came together and won that championship is special. The biggest thing is they had a lot of different guys step up. Even when guys played well, like when Brock Holt made the cycle, he sat out. (Andrew) Benintendi had a couple amazing catches and he sat out a game and they still won. That was special to watch that. They play together.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora never leaned too heavily on his star players at any point in the season, much like Celtics coach Brad Stevens, who seems to always make the most out of his team’s depth. With legitimate title aspirations of their own, the C’s surely can appreciate the Red Sox’s blueprint for success.

“Yeah, definitely. They had a different guy step up,” Morris said. “That’s the biggest thing, when you can have multiple guys that nobody really knows that well and come in and do what they did. That was really special and I think that’s what separated them from all of the other teams.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports