76ers Vs. Celtics Live Steam: Watch NBA Game Online

A pair of Eastern Conference heavy hitters will do battle at TD Garden on Christmas.

The Philadelphia 76ers will pay a visit to Boston to take on the Celtics.

Philly mostly has been what they were billed to be entering the season, as they currently own fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The C’s, although they sit in fifth, have been wildly underwhelming, and have a 19-13 record entering the tilt.

This also will be the first time these two teams will meet since the Sixers acquired Jimmy Butler.

Here’s how to watch 76ers vs. Celtics online:

When: Tuesday, Dec. 25, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports